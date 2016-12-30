Extra Mustard

Unsuspecting fan gets hit right in the face by a soccer ball

Extra Mustard
Friday December 30th, 2016

As we have learned time and time again, you’ve got to have your head on a swivel if you’re sitting anywhere remotely close to the action at a sporting event.

This poor unsuspecting woman was hit right in the face by a lfying soccer ball during a 1–1 draw between Porto and Feirense in Portugal.

Was she sleeping? Everyone else got out of the way!

– Kenny Ducey

