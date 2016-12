OK, it is totally time to freak out now. Yu Darvish can throw a slider and curve with his left hand.

The Rangers’ ace, who possesses tantalizing pitches from the right side, looks pretty damn comfortable throwing with his left hand. This could mean trouble in the future.

3年近く前の左投げ動画。 カーブとスライダーです。今に比べると細いなぁ。。 そして球が今に比べてだいぶ遅い。。 #Boston #Tetsuji”TJ”Nakagawa #左投げ A video posted by Yu Darvish (@darvishsefat11) on Dec 30, 2016 at 3:14am PST

His contract is up after this year. Texas might want to look into re-signing him.

– Kenny Ducey