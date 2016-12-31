During a TV timeout, the Peach Bowl crowd assisted on one of the day’s best college football moments.

Thirteen-year-old Andi has been battling ciliary dyskinesia since 2012, a disorder that causes serious and occasionally life-threatening respiratory problems. Her dream is to become a famous singer. At the end of the first quarter between Alabama and Washington, she got her wish.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation assisted, and Andi sang ‘God Bless America’ for a crowd that got into the spirit by holding up cards to form the American flag.

Great job, everyone.