Odell Beckham Jr. and Victor Cruz were among the New York Giants players that flew to Miami to celebrate after Week 17.

The players were spotted partying with Justin Bieber in the early hours of January 2. They were there until 5 a.m., according to TMZ, and were spotted after daybreak keeping the party going on a boat.

Then a photo surfaced of the players on a boat with Trey Songz on Monday.

It's a nice team photo and probably a great way to relax before the grueling playoffs. Head coach Ben McAdoo said he has no problem with how they spent their off day, but let's not forgive the fashion crimes that were committed.

Odell, Timberland boots while on a boat?!? What are you thinking, man?!?! At least he's not the worst dressed one on the boat. If you look on the right side, the sweater wrapped around the jeans is trying to make a comeback in 2017.

If any team wants to pose shirtless, please take notes from Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter, Alex Gonzalez, Edgar Renteria and Rey Ordonez from this 90's Sports Illustrated classic by Walter Iooss Jr.