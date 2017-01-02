Extra Mustard

Dude runs on stage and steals World Darts Trophy during competition

The World Darts Championship final was absolutely wild on Monday. Gary Anderson hit his 65th 180 to set a new record for 180s in a tournament, but was topped by Michael van Gerwen, whose cold-blooded finish helped put him over the top.

During the final stages though, some idiot ran on stage and grabbed the trophy, raising it up for all to see. He was booed.

Van Gerwen eventually hoisted the trophy, though it had some fingerprints on it already.

– Kenny Ducey

