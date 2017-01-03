Extra Mustard

After a lot of sex, first offspring of American Pharoah born

Extra Mustard
an hour ago

The first foal of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah was reportedly born to maiden mare Kakdu, according to Brookdale Farm's Facebook page.

Following his retirement from competition, it was no secret that American Pharoah was ready to get busy in the breeding business. According to ESPN's Darren Rovell, American Pharoah bred with more than 200 mares in 115 days.

The background information on Kakdu reads a little bit like a Lord of the Rings character introducing themselves: "Kakadu is a half-sister to MGSW PROTONICO, from the immediate family of Chilean Horse of the Year and American Grade 1 Winner WILD SPIRIT."

Congrats on the sex, American Pharoah.

