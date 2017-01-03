Extra Mustard

Boris Diaw signed a fan’s espresso maker

Tuesday January 3rd, 2017

It’s a well known fact that Jazz forward Boris Diaw loves coffee. He’s Instagrammed himself sipping coffee at his locker (shown above, when he played for the Spurs), enjoyed a cup in the desert and shared one with Manu Ginobili.

Well, word has traveled so far that now fans have apparently begun asking Diaw to autograph their espresso makers. Check this out!

My buddy got Boris Diaw to autograph his Aeropress coffee maker from nba

I hope he asked him for some good espresso suggestions. He’s said he drinks Nespresso; what does he think of Lavazza?

– Kenny Ducey

