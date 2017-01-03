Boris Diaw signed a fan’s espresso maker

It’s a well known fact that Jazz forward Boris Diaw loves coffee. He’s Instagrammed himself sipping coffee at his locker (shown above, when he played for the Spurs), enjoyed a cup in the desert and shared one with Manu Ginobili.

Well, word has traveled so far that now fans have apparently begun asking Diaw to autograph their espresso makers. Check this out!

I hope he asked him for some good espresso suggestions. He’s said he drinks Nespresso; what does he think of Lavazza?

– Kenny Ducey