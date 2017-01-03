Nikola Jokic used to drink three liters of Coca-Cola every day
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic did not have the best dietary habits when he was in Serbia.
He told ESPN's Zach Lowe that he used to drink a lot of Coca-Cola every day.
“Maybe three liters or so. It was a lot,” Jokic said.
“Never in the morning, because we had practices in the morning, and I could never drink before,” he added. “But after practice, it was glass after glass. I couldn't stop.”
No word on how many cavities he suffered from.
Jokic said he has his last Coca-Cola was on his flight to Denver. Coca-Cola is good...just in moderation.