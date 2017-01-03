Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic did not have the best dietary habits when he was in Serbia.

He told ESPN's Zach Lowe that he used to drink a lot of Coca-Cola every day.

“Maybe three liters or so. It was a lot,” Jokic said.

“Never in the morning, because we had practices in the morning, and I could never drink before,” he added. “But after practice, it was glass after glass. I couldn't stop.”

No word on how many cavities he suffered from.

Jokic said he has his last Coca-Cola was on his flight to Denver. Coca-Cola is good...just in moderation.