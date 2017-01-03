Extra Mustard

Ashamed Russell Westbrook fan covers jersey with Giannis Antetokounmpo shirt

2 hours ago

It’s not often you’re embarrassed to wear a Russell Westbrook gamer, but Monday night was one of those nights.

Bucks supernova Giannis Antetokounmpo blocked the Thunder star during Monday’s home win over Oklahoma City, forcing a kid in the stands to throw an Antetokounmpo shirsey over his Russ gear.

Let’s have a look at that block:

Why did the kid have a Giannis shirt, you ask? Perhaps he knew Lee Jenkins was coming with a fire feature on the Greek Freak on Tuesday.

– Kenny Ducey

