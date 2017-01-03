Ashamed Russell Westbrook fan covers jersey with Giannis Antetokounmpo shirt
It’s not often you’re embarrassed to wear a Russell Westbrook gamer, but Monday night was one of those nights.
Bucks supernova Giannis Antetokounmpo blocked the Thunder star during Monday’s home win over Oklahoma City, forcing a kid in the stands to throw an Antetokounmpo shirsey over his Russ gear.
@Bucks THIS just happened !! #hahaha #voteThefuture pic.twitter.com/FKaMeTqaZk— Joey787 (@bebo_elDurako) January 3, 2017
Let’s have a look at that block:
Why did the kid have a Giannis shirt, you ask? Perhaps he knew Lee Jenkins was coming with a fire feature on the Greek Freak on Tuesday.
– Kenny Ducey