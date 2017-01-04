Extra Mustard

Watch: 105-year-old breaks one-hour cycling record

Extra Mustard
27 minutes ago

A 105-year-old man decided to get on his bike and see how far he could go in an hour because age is just a number.

Robert Marchand set a new hour world record for the Masters 105-year-old plus category on Wednesday as he traveled 22.547 kilometers (about 14 miles) in 60 minutes at the French national velodrome in Saint Quentin.

J.J. Watt visits boy hit by a car, surprises him with new jerseys

TIME live streamed the event in its entirety:

“I’m not here to break any record,” he told reporters afterwards. “I’m doing it to prove that at 105 years old you can still ride a bike.”

What did you do today?

