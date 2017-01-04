Down
enlarge
At 67 years old, Ric Flair is still a beast
0:25 | Extra Mustard
At 67 years old, Ric Flair is still a beast
Extra Mustard

Watch: Ric Flair deadlifts 400 pounds, still has it at 67 years old

Extra Mustard
an hour ago

Woooo! Ric Flair still has it at 67 years old.

In a video posted on Wednesday afternoon, Flair is seen deadlifting 400 pounds.

This raises the question as to whether or not it may be time for Flair to give the ring another try since retiring in 2012.

The stylin’ and profilin’ move caught the attention of Hacksaw Jim Duggan, who replied, "Impressive Rick!! Way to GOOOOOOOO!!”

Today is a great day for old people doing incredible athletic feats.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters