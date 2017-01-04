Watch: Spurs troll Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve performance
The San Antonio Spurs did an excellent job of trolling Mariah Carey on Tuesday night against the Toronto Raptors.
The Coyote, the team's mascot, sang some of the lyrics from Mariah Carey's “Emotion” before the same technical malfunctions that destroyed Carey's performance on New Year's Eve would strike at the AT&T Center.
Watch The Coyote's performance below:
pic.twitter.com/tYsfmzSkwJ — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 4, 2017
It was a fitting way to end 2016 and a great way to start 2017. Well done, Spurs.