Odell Beckham Jr. displayed his emotions all throughout the NFL season. It's nice to see him lighten up a bit, which he did when he recently went undercover as a Lyft driver in New York.

As he's driving, he makes fun of his dancing, his hairstyle and even takes a call from his mom to discuss his bowel movements.

Beckham is almost a household name in the U.S., but is definitely one in New York. When he drops clues about dancing, catching passes and the Giants, it's inexcusable for those “football fans” in the car not to recognize him.

And yet, that was still the case...

Check out the video below:

What we need to see in more of these undercover celebrity driving videos is the passengers that have no clue who the athlete is upon the reveal.

SCENE

OBJ: *rips off hat and sunglasses* "Surprise!"

Clueless passenger: *blank stare* Eyes on the road, buddy...