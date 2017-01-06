It’s been quite the day for celebrity boxing matches: Soulja Boy is apparently going to fight Chris Brown. Let’s set aside the fact that literally nobody is going to root for Chris Brown, and focus on the fact that apparently former NBA players Kenyon Martin and Tim Thomas are going to fight each other.

Now, 50 Cent says he is putting Martin and Thomas on THE SAME boxing card, which is pretty wild.

Thomas once called Martin “fugazi” during their notable, pretty lame playing-days beef, so that’s cool. Thomas later challenged Martin to a boxing match. And here we are.

Honestly, they should all just fight George Karl instead.

- Jeremy Woo