The Soulja Boy–Chris Brown beef will quite literally come to blows.

The two artists will settle their beef the old-fashioned way: in a three-round, Pay-Per-View boxing match in Las Vegas.

It's going down! Signed my contract I'm leaving the fight with $1,000,000 I got the best ever my big bro @floydmayweather training me damn😈👊🏾 #TMT #SODMG March in Vegas !! On TV A photo posted by Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) on Jan 4, 2017 at 9:19pm PST

A photo posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jan 5, 2017 at 7:59pm PST

It gets even better— apparently Floyd Mayweather will train Soulja Boy and promote the fight, which will apparently happen in March.

Check out my exclusive interview with @hollywoodunlocked with my big bro/trainer @floydmayweather #TMT #SODMG A video posted by Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) on Jan 6, 2017 at 1:54am PST

Yep, Pretty Boy Floyd is teaming up with the man who blessed us with "Pretty Boy Swag."

It all started when Soulja Boy, who emerged with the smash hit "Crank That," liked an Instagram picture posted by Chris Brown's ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran. The two then traded threatening, profane tweets and posted memes mocking each other.

Brown took things to another level when he challenged Soulja Boy to the boxing match. And Soulja Boy obviously isn't the type to back down from a challenge. Just look at his name.

I want to say I definitely will not watch this, but in all likelihood I will not be able to not watch this.