Giants’ Damon Harrison says he’s got Super Bowl experience because of Madden

Friday January 6th, 2017

As it turns out, Damon Harrison has seen Aaron Rodgers play up close before. And been Aaron Rodgers. And won a Super Bowl as Aaron Rodgers. Several times.

The Giants defensive lineman, better known as “Snacks,” said Thursday that he’s no stranger to postseason play, thanks to the Madden NFL video game franchise.

“I just won a Super Bowl last night on Madden with the Green Bay Packers. I go to the playoffs every year on Madden, so I have some playoff experience if guys want to talk to me and lean on me,” Harrison joked after practice, according to the New York Daily News’s Daniel Popper. “The team looks a little different. I made some cuts, added some guys, edited some contracts so I could have some cap space. But I was using Rodgers pretty good on Madden, so hopefully I know some of his weaknesses, because you know Madden doesn’t lie.”

He added that he’s not sure how good Rodgers really is, because he “can make anybody great in Madden.”

All of the sudden Joe Montana doesn’t look all high and mighty. Four Super Bowl rings? My dude, I won four this week. Come get this work.

– Kenny Ducey

