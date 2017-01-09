Extra Mustard

Clemson fan wears jersey declaring Tigers national champions to CFP title game

Extra Mustard
Monday January 9th, 2017

One Clemson fan is ready to declare the Tigers national champions before the team even takes the field against Alabama. 

Josh Ruonala posted a photo of himself at the College Football Playoff National Championship wearing a Tigers jersey with "NTL CHAMPS" on the back, complete with the No. 17. 

Ready to bring home the 🏆 in #therematch #nationalchampionship #gotigers #CFBPLAYOFF

A photo posted by Josh Ruonala (@jruonala) on

If Clemson wins on Monday, technically the Tigers will be national champions of the year 2016. So maybe he's just making a bold declaration for next season. 

