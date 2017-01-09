One Clemson fan is ready to declare the Tigers national champions before the team even takes the field against Alabama.

Josh Ruonala posted a photo of himself at the College Football Playoff National Championship wearing a Tigers jersey with "NTL CHAMPS" on the back, complete with the No. 17.

Ready to bring home the 🏆 in #therematch #nationalchampionship #gotigers #CFBPLAYOFF A photo posted by Josh Ruonala (@jruonala) on Jan 9, 2017 at 3:04pm PST

If Clemson wins on Monday, technically the Tigers will be national champions of the year 2016. So maybe he's just making a bold declaration for next season.