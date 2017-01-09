Extra Mustard

Fans are heartbroken that Kris Bryant is married

Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

Kris Bryant married longtime girlfriend Jessica Delp over the weekend and some people across the country are heartbroken.

Bryant and Delp have been dating since high school. Bryant is living one of the best lives at the moment with a World Series title, the National League MVP award and a wedding in the last few months.

The wedding looked fantastic. Several of his Cubs teammates and Bryant's good friend Bryce Harper were in attendance.

Many took to Twitter to express their sadness:

There were reportedly five million people in attendance for the Cubs' World Series parade and rally. My guess is that more than half of them are also really sad to see Bryant off the market but very happy for him at the same time.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters