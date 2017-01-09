Extra Mustard

Monday's A.M. Hot Clicks: Mikaela Osborn; Giants Boat Controversy Heats Up

Andy Gray
2 hours ago

We Have a Boat Controversy

A week after several Giants receivers attended a boat party in Miami, the team's receiving corps was held mostly quiet in a 38-13 loss to the Packers. New York players warmed up shirtless in the 13-degree weather for reasons I don't quite understand. The Packers were helped by a first half Hail Mary and Aaron Rodgers playing like Aaron Rodgers. Twitter, as expected, had many boat jokes following the game.

Steelers Squish Fish

Antonio Brown scored two long touchdowns in the first nine minutes as the Steelers pounded the Dolphins, 30-12. The game was pretty boring. Miami would get close to scoring and then turn it over, again and again. One referee had to deal with a frozen whistle, which I'd never seen before. Expect to hear a lot about Ben Roethlisberger's walking boot over the next week. Should be fun!

Clean Up Your Room, Alyssa!

This selfie of Alyssa and her disgusting room took over the internet this weekend.

Mikaela Osborn: Lovely Lady of the Day

Mikaela Osborn has never been featured in Hot Clicks before and that's a bad job by me. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Hockey in the Rain

The AHL Outdoor Classic took place on Saturday. It poured, really hard, and I'm glad I don't play for the Bakersfield Condors or the Ontario Reign.

Dunk of the Weekend

Congrats to Francesca Belibi, 15, who became Colorado's first female to dunk in a game.

There's More To Life Than Netflix, Amazon and Hulu

​I did not realize there were so many streaming services out there (and that YouTube Red is not a porn site).

Message From Colts Fans

Bartolo Gets a Bobblehead

​Dolphins Right Now

By Jim Thompson

Odds & Ends

The Giants are the second team to hang out with Justin Bieber before a game and lose ... Troy Aikman is doing pretty good in the girlfriend department ... Norm Macdonald randomly live-tweeted the Sixers-Nets game ...  Eight players were ejected after a brawl in the UNLV-Utah State women's basketball game ... Kris Bryant got married and invited his teammates to the celebration ... Rotten Tomatoes listing of their best-ranked movies from 2016 ... The winner of every Golden Globe Award Sunday night.

College Football's Smartest Punter

Jose Reyes Raps to His Own Highlights

I Oddly Find This Very Sexy

What Are the Rules?

Last week's episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is the best 30 minutes of TV so far this year. Granted we're nine days into the year, but it still was phenomenal. Watch it ASAP.

Happy Birthday, Muggsy Bogues

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks.

