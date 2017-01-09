Ric Flair works out exclusively to songs named after him

If there’s one guy’s training regiment you want to emulate, it’s probably Ric Flair’s.

The Nature Boy, who turns 68 next month, is still looking great and has the energy of an eight year old kid ripped off a couple Snickers bars. Naturally (heh, no pun intended), fans wanted to know the workout playlist behind one of the most fascinating men on Earth. So, he told them. Every song titled “Ric Flair” on Spotify.

For those of you who have been asking to see my @Spotify workout playlist - Here you go! WOOOOO! #NatureBoyMusic pic.twitter.com/5TfpsAlAjg — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 9, 2017

Is that Soulja Boy and the little man from Like Mike?

– Kenny Ducey