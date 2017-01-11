This is a different look for Alabama's fans.

When the cameras on during the national championship, Alabama fans are usually all smiles. Monday night ended up being a rollercoaster of emotions in the final minutes for Crimson Tide fans.

AL.com was on site at several bars to capture all of the national championship's biggest moments. Cameras were rolling as fans cheered for the Jalen Hurts touchdown run that gave Alabama the lead, and they were still rolling as Alabama fans witnessed Hunter Renfrow's game-winning touchdown for Clemson.

Everyone hurts, Alabama.