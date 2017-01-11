Chicag Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo visited Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago on Wednesday and brought the World Series trophy to children in attendance.

The Cubs pitchers and catchers are expected to report on Tuesday, Feb. 14 to the team complex in Mesa, Ariz. In the meantime, the Cubs continue celebrating their World Series title and the World Series trophy is making its rounds around Chicago.

Check out Rizzo's visit below:

Anthony got to bring a little something extra for today's visit to @LurieChildrens pic.twitter.com/KKndUkyoWn — A. Rizzo Foundation (@RizzoFoundation) January 11, 2017

@ARizzo44 thank you for everything you do off the field. You made this much easier for my sister, brother in law and baby Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/jHgd6T1G5n — Dan Lewis (@dlew623) January 11, 2017

Rizzo is eight years removed from his own battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma and has repeatedly visited Lurie Children's Hospital. Rizzo has his own foundation aimed at raising money for cancer research and providing support to children and families battling the disease.

The trophy and the Cubs will visit President Obama at the White House on Monday.