Extra Mustard

Anthony Rizzo visits children's hospital with World Series trophy

Extra Mustard
an hour ago

Chicag Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo visited Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago on Wednesday and brought the World Series trophy to children in attendance.

The Cubs pitchers and catchers are expected to report on Tuesday, Feb. 14 to the team complex in Mesa, Ariz. In the meantime, the Cubs continue celebrating their World Series title and the World Series trophy is making its rounds around Chicago.

Check out Rizzo's visit below:

Rizzo is eight years removed from his own battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma and has repeatedly visited Lurie Children's Hospital. Rizzo has his own foundation aimed at raising money for cancer research and providing support to children and families battling the disease.

The trophy and the Cubs will visit President Obama at the White House on Monday.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters