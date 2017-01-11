Referee Mike Defee's biceps did their best to steal the spotlight from the Clemson-Alabama title game on Monday and the internet had a ton of fun with it:

Shawn Oakman "What kind of call was that?"

Mike Defee *flexes* "did you say something?"

Shawn Oakman "Nvm fam, spot me sometime?" pic.twitter.com/hQoMRnIV5m — Mike Defee's Arms (@MikeDefeeArms) January 10, 2017

Muscle Ref Mike Defee throws his flag into the core of the earth. #nationalchampionship pic.twitter.com/xlwEcZIBrl — Matthew Kick (@MatthewKick) January 10, 2017

Defee went on the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the game and his newfound fame. He told Patrick that despite his 5'10" frame, Defee needs a XXL shirt to house those guns. We also learned that Defee is 212 pounds...of solid steel, I presume.

"My shoulders are very broad," Defee said. "Always, just genetically, been very broad through the shoulders." Ripped and humble. How can you not love this guy?