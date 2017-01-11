Extra Mustard

National championship game referee Mike Defee's shirt was actually an XXL

Daniel Rapaport
Daniel Rapaport
3 hours ago

Referee Mike Defee's biceps did their best to steal the spotlight from the Clemson-Alabama title game on Monday and the internet had a ton of fun with it: 

Defee went on the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the game and his newfound fame. He told Patrick that despite his 5'10" frame, Defee needs a XXL shirt to house those guns. We also learned that Defee is 212 pounds...of solid steel, I presume.

"My shoulders are very broad," Defee said. "Always, just genetically, been very broad through the shoulders." Ripped and humble. How can you not love this guy? 

