Players, fans react to Chargers move to Los Angeles from San Diego

an hour ago

The San Diego Chargers announced their decision to relocate to Los Angeles next season on Thursday, and San Diego fans are not happy.

“The Chargers have announced their relocation plans to Los Angeles for the 2017 season, the team announced. “After much deliberation, I have made the decision to relocate the Chargers to Los Angeles, beginning with the 2017 NFL season,” owner Dean Spanos wrote in a letter to fans. “San Diego has been our home for 56 years. It will always be part of our identity, and my family and I have nothing but gratitude and appreciation for the support and passion our fans have shared with us over the years. But today, we turn the page and begin an exciting new era as the Los Angeles Chargers.”

So if you're a fan and you're upset or confused about the team's decision to move, what do you do? Send some tweets, of course. Even players got in on the action. 

Stay classy, San Diego. (You're going to hear that one a lot.)

