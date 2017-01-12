Extra Mustard

The best internet reactions to Chargers' new logo

41 minutes ago

The San Diego Chargers have officially announced their plans to move to Los Angeles next season.

In addition to a new city, the Chargers will also don a new logo. The white, gold and powder blue that is used by the team for the lightning bolt logo will be replaced by a simple dark blue and white logo that intersects an L and A.

The new logo was immediately mocked on the internet.

San Diego faces reality of NFL stadium frenzy with Chargers move

Here's how people reacted on social media:

\

After a divisive last few months on social media, Twitter has come together and agreed that the Chargers logo could use some improvement.

