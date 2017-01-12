The best internet reactions to Chargers' new logo
The San Diego Chargers have officially announced their plans to move to Los Angeles next season.
In addition to a new city, the Chargers will also don a new logo. The white, gold and powder blue that is used by the team for the lightning bolt logo will be replaced by a simple dark blue and white logo that intersects an L and A.
The new logo was immediately mocked on the internet.
Here's how people reacted on social media:
"It's sort of like the Dodgers but the font is edgy and there's a lightning bolt"— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 12, 2017
-Graphic designer that somehow got paid for this. pic.twitter.com/NNCwUtif9I
@BarstoolBigCat lemme just put a little lightning bolt on that Dodgers logo pic.twitter.com/jwmJqUhoC0— Andrew Bickford (@abickford68) January 12, 2017
My favorite sports team is the Los Angeles Sideways Dragon Heads. pic.twitter.com/4iOCQTwYUx— Grant Brisbee (@mccoveychron) January 12, 2017
Based on the quality of their new logo, the Chargers literally decided to move to L.A. last night.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 12, 2017
@RapSheet @Chargers and here is the new Mascot. pic.twitter.com/4FKFtdbgvm— Justin Lonero (@lonero_justin) January 12, 2017
Shoutout the Chargers apparently asking for "the Dodgers logo, but on meth." https://t.co/mA6MaWDXt4— Jon Tayler (@JATayler) January 12, 2017
What LA area elementary school student won the logo contest @Chargers? #Chargers— Dominik (@ImDominik) January 12, 2017
Guess it's better than the second place logo choice. pic.twitter.com/qVaecVC6rr— Chris Burke (@ChrisBurke_SI) January 12, 2017
Chargers unveiling a new logo today.— ⚫️DERON⚪️ (@CallMe___Kratos) January 12, 2017
It's gonna be an empty trophy case
Los Angeles Chargers to rebrand, unveil new logo: pic.twitter.com/1rTlqhXhGh— Cujo Knows (@cujoknows) January 12, 2017
January 12, 2017
Chargers new logo should be Calvin wearing a backwards "LA" hat and peeing on a lightning bolt.— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 12, 2017
BREAKING NEWS: THE LOS ANGELES CHARGERS HAVE UNVEILED THEIR NEW TEAM LOGO pic.twitter.com/P19BAUAe1j— ⚫️DERON⚪️ (@CallMe___Kratos) January 12, 2017
Chargers graphic designers out here like pic.twitter.com/R8xJ4NZfBa— Anthony Bartoloni (@YoAnty1) January 12, 2017
@RapSheet @Chargers that looks like a logo for a local fitness place— 💦 (@BearDownMut) January 12, 2017
#Chargers @Chargers— East Village Times (@EVT_News) January 12, 2017
You are now dead to me pic.twitter.com/q2hMCur1py
January 12, 2017
@RapSheet reeeeeal original @Chargers pic.twitter.com/TVvbaubf7y— Krystal Pino (@KrystalPno) January 12, 2017
January 12, 2017
@RapSheet @Chargers pic.twitter.com/W0FExUg3Mz— Yves Leroy (@yleroy2651) January 12, 2017
After a divisive last few months on social media, Twitter has come together and agreed that the Chargers logo could use some improvement.