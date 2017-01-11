NFL

Report: Chargers set to announce move from San Diego to Los Angeles

SI Wire
39 minutes ago

The Chargers are planning to announce their relocation to Los Angeles for the 2017 season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

An announcement could come as soon as Thursday morning. The team played its inaugural season in Los Angeles, but has been in San Diego since 1961.

Previous reports had indicated the team planned to move to L.A., but the official decision has gone down to the wire. The team has reportedly notified the league of its intent.

Commissioner Roger Goodell recently extended the team’s relocation deadline by two days to Tuesday (Jan. 17) so as not to conflict with the playoff schedule or the Martin Luther King Day holiday.

Owner Dean Spanos reportedly has yet to send a formal relocation letter to the NFL or notify public officials in either city.

San Diego has struggled to find a new stadium, with Qualcomm Stadium, one of the league’s most dated facilities.

The Chargers would share the Rams’ new stadium when it is complete and share multiple facets of stadium revenue, but conduct ticket sales separately. The team has struggled to receive approval to build a new stadium in San Diego, and would not have to borrow money to lease the stadium from Rams owner Stan Kroenke. Previous reports indicated the team could play at the L.A. Coliseum next season.

The franchise, however, will have to pay $650 million in relocation fees, as determined in January, and also must fund construction for a new practice facility. San Diego’s stadium situation will again be up for discussion at owners’ meetings this month, with the Raiders similarly angling to move from Oakland to Las Vegas.

