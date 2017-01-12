Quiz: Are you a bandwagon Cowboys fan?

For better or worse, the Cowboys are “America’s Team.” Everyone knows somebody who loves their Cowboys as much as they love their Yankees and Lakers. It’s been a little while since Dallas was this good, so you can bet that fans will be coming out in droves to claim they’ve always loved the Cowboys.

Prove you’re a real fan with the quiz below.

If you want to complain that we misjudged your fandom, fine, let us know on Twitter or Facebook. But this quiz is pretty scientific.