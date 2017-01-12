Down
Goalie fight makes headlines in minor-league game
1:03 | Extra Mustard
Massive hockey brawl ends with goalie-on-goalie one-punch knockout

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
3 hours ago

Wednesday night’s game between the Cincinnati Cyclones and Quad City Mallards was a wild affair. Cincinnati won 3–2, but all that matters is that two goalies got in a fight. 

Tempers flared after a dirty hit in the third period that led to an all-out brawl. It was so heated that even the goalies skated to center ice to throw down. That didn’t last long, though. 

You can see the full fight above, but here’s the money shot one more time. 

That’s Cyclones netminder Michael Houser on the receiving end of a brutal punch from the Mallards’ Adam Vay. Both players were given 10-minute game misconducts for fighting, even though Vay helped Houser off the ice after the knockout. 

