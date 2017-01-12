Just about the entire internet reacted to the Los Angeles Chargers' new logo on Thursday, and minor league baseball teams are never ones to be left out of the fun.

The Chargers' new logo bears a striking resemblance (no pun intended) to that of the Los Angeles Dodgers, but with a lightning bolt added to it. In response, several other teams began adding lightning bolts to their own logos, or simply copying related logos from other teams.

Take a look at some of the interpretations below.

We're not ones to fall behind the times. pic.twitter.com/IUuKvO2KUk — Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) January 12, 2017

So you think the new #Chargers logo looks like the #Dodgers logo? Just be glad they didn't follow through on that rumored move to Rancho. pic.twitter.com/O2DY1E7SMQ — RC Quakes Baseball (@RCQuakes) January 12, 2017

Did we do this right? Asking for a friend. #Logotalk pic.twitter.com/TAlXHNJ7gg — Kingsport Mets (@Kingsport_Mets) January 12, 2017

Don't worry... Baseball will be back in a FLASH pic.twitter.com/t9IH6jMVDw — QC River Bandits (@QCRiverBandits) January 12, 2017

Everyone's going crazy over the #Chargers logo, and we're just over here still fighting with the Broncos ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/7X7J1FLoYb — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) January 12, 2017

Crazy how everyone made a few changes to their logo today...guess everyone is charged up for the 2017 season. pic.twitter.com/VJABR9lpyH — J.C. Cardinals (@JC_Cardinals) January 12, 2017

.@RAIDERS If you're looking for a new logo idea when you move to Vegas... pic.twitter.com/KIiFKwTizR — IronPigs (@IronPigs) January 12, 2017

The Chargers might be having second thoughts about officially adopting the poorly received logo, but thank goodness the internet is forever.