Extra Mustard

The Spurs retired Matt Bonner’s flannel shirt in their locker room

Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

Matt Bonner, “The Red Mamba,” announced last week in a pretty amazing video that he is retiring from professional basketball after 12 seasons. So the Spurs decided to pay tribute in the only way they knew how.

Bonner’s No. 15 was slapped on a flannel shirt and hung in the locker room in a nice flannel retirement ceremony on Thursday.

How long will that last? 12 more seasons? 12 days? Hope it’s still there when Matt Bonner runs for president.

– Kenny Ducey

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters