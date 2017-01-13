Extra Mustard

St. Louis may need to delete its city after this Los Angeles Kings tweet

2 hours ago

The Los Angeles Kings threw down a dunk that Blake Griffin would be proud of on Thursday night, reminding St. Louis that the Rams left them.

It was already bad enough. The city’s beloved Blues had gone down 2–0 on a Trevor Louis marker in the first period, and was reminded twice by the Kings’s Twitter account, which fired off two separate GIFs of the play. Then, out of nowhere, the social media manager got the rock with a head of steam. They saw the city of St. Louis standing right in front of the rim. They knew what had to be done.

Utter destruction. Delete your account? This was delete your city stuff right here. Perhaps this tweet alone could influence the city of Los Angeles to actually care about two mediocre football teams.

– Kenny Ducey

