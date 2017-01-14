Future, the popular rapper and ex-boyfriend of Ciara, showed up on the sidelines of Saturday's Falcons vs. Seahawks playoff game.

The celebrity appearance is notable due to the history between Future and quarterback Russell Wilson.

Ciara is now married to Wilson and the two are expecting a child. Future and Ciara did not have the best of breakups. She filed several lawsuits against the rapper and he released a song last year called Juice, which was inspired by O.J. Simpson and a shot at Wilson.

Future also has a son with Ciara and has complained about visitation and not seeing his son enough.

Here is a photo of Future on the sidelines:

Fellow Rapper Bow Wow is also in attendance at the game and has a history with Ciara.