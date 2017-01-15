Sometimes you’re upset over a loss. Sometimes, you’re upset over a loss, $800 worth.

That’s what this angered Dallas fan was ready to put on the line after Sunday’s heartbreaking playoff loss to the Packers, running directly into his giant flatrscreen TV and destroying it with fists of rage.

Note: There is plenty of foul language used in the video below, but you’ll probably watch it anyway. Just don’t have your sound up if you’re at work.

Something tells me he was ready to pay $800 to become a viral sensation, and that he might get some GoFundMe money. Or that he was paid to make the video. Either way, it’s awesome.

– Kenny Ducey