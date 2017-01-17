What’s Marshawn Lynch doing these days? Oh, no big deal, just riding around on a BMX bike in Scotland, popping wheelies and narrowly avoiding collisions with buses.

Lynch’s do-not-care attitude has been on a world tour ever since he announced his retirement from football, and it’s made its way to Scotland. Check out this badass video of Lynch popping a wheelie and playing chicken with a giant bus.

Another video of Marshawn Lynch doon Paisley High Street playing chicken with buses 🙈😂 video courtesy of @jobbyweecher pic.twitter.com/3kxPBUcEOG — Steff CSL RSC (@Steff_James84) January 17, 2017

Totally him, too!

For any local NFL fans Marshawn Lynch is kicking about Paisley on a BMX 😂 doesn't like being video'd 😭 @NFLUK @SkySportsNFL @SkySportsNewsHQ pic.twitter.com/Cwspe2kwXb — Steff CSL RSC (@Steff_James84) January 17, 2017

Lynch is used to narrowly avoiding collisions.

– Kenny Ducey