Sergio Burruel was this close to making one of the best game-ending catches you’ll ever see. Instead, he just dove face-first down a flight of stairs and came up empty.

Burruel’s Naranjeros de Hermosillo were taking on the Aguilas de Mexicali in Mexican winter league action on Monday night. With two outs in the ninth, Burruel went chasing after a pop-up near the opponent’s dugout. Most catchers would stop when they reached the concrete steps, but Burruel is not most catchers.

Maybe he was just trying to make up for the error he made earlier in the inning.