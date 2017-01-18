Extra Mustard

Watch: LeBron James Jr. is really good at basketball

32 minutes ago

In the least surprising thing news of the day, LeBron James Jr. is really, really good at basketball. LeBron's oldest son, now 12, appears to be playing a different game than his fellow pre-teens. 

We've known about LBJJ (which will catch on) for a while now—we saw him tearing it up last year and the year before that. Now, he's beginning to mature physically and his game is looking better than ever. He seems to share Dad's vision and knack for playmaking. 

 

 

Here's a nasty step back. 

 

That poor kid had no chance.

It won't be long until we start hearing speculation about where LeBron Jr. will to college. After all, he's been receiving scholarship offers for about two years now. 

-Daniel Rapaport

