Falcons lineman’s wife went into labor before Seahawks game, stayed in stands

9 minutes ago

While Falcons guard Andy Levitre was playing against the Seahawks in last weekend’s divisional round game, he had a no idea his wife, Katie, was in labor. What’s more, Katie was in the stands at the George Dome and wasn’t about to leave. 

“My wife went into labor right before the game started. She came to the game and sat through the game while she was in labor,” Levitre told Fox 5 Atlanta.

At least Katie got to see the Falcons defeated Seattle soundly, with her husband protecting Matt Ryan well enough for him to throw three touchdown passes. Of course, it helps that he was able to focus solely on the game because he had no idea what was going on in the stands.

A Falcons staffer had to break the news to him after the game. 

“I went and showered up, came outside we went home for like an hour, went to the hospital and then she gave birth,” Levitre explained. 

The baby, a little girl named Lily Gene, was born at 12:07 a.m. Sunday morning, weighing in at eight pounds, 10 ounces. 

