Viva Las Vegas

It looks like the Raiders are finally getting their wish to leave Oakland. It’s a bummer for the fans in the Bay Area, who are some of the best in the NFL. It has to be tough for Mark Davis, too, since he’ll be a 10-hour drive from his barber

Baller in Chief

GQ has everything you ever wanted to know about President Obama’s pick-up basketball game

How Does the President Move Out?

The Washington Post explains the complex process of switching over the White House between administrations

Kate Tyga: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

The P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day is Kate Tyga, not the rapper Tyga, who’s dating Kylie Jenner. (Click here for the full-size gallery.) 

Great, More NFL Games in London

Jets owner Woody Johnson is the new ambassador to the U.K., for some reason. 

You Scoundrel

Who Says Millennials are Lazy?

This is Really Good

Painting I did of The Great One. from hockey

Odds & Ends

Vampire bats are finally feasting on human blood. ... A future season of American Crime Story will feature Monica Lewinsky. ... You may have heard that The Gambia is in the news; here’s why it’s called “The Gambia.” ... That anime selfie app you’ve probably seen definitely can be applied to sports. ... Yes, Darren Rovell was always a dweeb. 

Whoooaaaaaa

Dodecahedron Shadows

The Senate is a Barrel of Laughs

Two Fun, Reasonable Things to Do on the Subway

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

