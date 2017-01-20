The Toronto Blue Jays have revealed some brand new alternate jerseys to be worn on Sundays in the 2017 season, which are completely red. Yes, the Blue Jays will have absolutely no blue in their jerseys every seventh day of the week.

Here's a full look at the @BlueJays' new alternate uniforms. Red from head to toe. #Canadiana pic.twitter.com/B0nwhmvrZE — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 20, 2017

The Toronto Red Leafs, am I right? Seriously, this is like the White Sox wearing black socks or the Red Sox wearing blue socks. Wait...ah, whatever, this is still super lame.

– Kenny Ducey