Extra Mustard

The Blue Jays will be wearing all-red jerseys every Sunday

Extra Mustard
an hour ago

The Toronto Blue Jays have revealed some brand new alternate jerseys to be worn on Sundays in the 2017 season, which are completely red. Yes, the Blue Jays will have absolutely no blue in their jerseys every seventh day of the week.

The Toronto Red Leafs, am I right? Seriously, this is like the White Sox wearing black socks or the Red Sox wearing blue socks. Wait...ah, whatever, this is still super lame.

– Kenny Ducey

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters