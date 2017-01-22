Ty Lawson compares referee to Spongebob character

The Sacramento Kings weren’t too happy about the way Saturday’s 102–99 loss to the Bulls was officiated, and we can point to Ty Lawson’s Instagram as an example.

After Lawson’s teammate DeMarcus Cousins sarcastically applauded the officials for their great work after he appeared to be hosed on a phantom foul call, Lawson dropped some heat on IG. Official Michael Smith? He’s that old fish dude from Spongebob.

To be quite honest, the two look a lot alike.

👀👀👀 A photo posted by tylawson3 (@tylawson3) on Jan 22, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

If you’re unfamiliar with the show, here is the very nice old fish man:

Probably the best $5,000 he’ll ever spend.

– Kenny Ducey