Steve Kerr took a pretty solid dig at White House spokesman Sean Spicer

Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Steve Kerr knows that perfect way to inflate his playing résumé: Just leave new White House press secretary Sean Spicer in charge of it. 

Spicer became an object of national ridicule after a bizarre display Saturday night in which he attempt to claim, with ample evidence to the contrary, that the crowd at Friday’s inauguration was larger than any other in history

Applying that same logic could make Kerr’s brief stint in Orlando seem a lot more impressive, Kerr told reporters after Sunday’s win over the Magic. 

Gregg Popovich’s response to the new administration, however, wasn’t so lighthearted

