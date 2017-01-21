NBA

Video: Gregg Popovich rips President Donald Trump on second day in office

43 minutes ago

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich continued to rip President Donald Trump on Saturday, calling him immature and divisive in the wake of his inauguration, subsequent speeches and the Women’s March on Washington.

“I just wish that he was more...had the ability to be mature enough to do something that really is inclusive rather than just talking and saying ‘I’m going to include everybody,’” he said before his Spurs hosted the Cavaliers.

“You really can't believe anything that comes out of his mouth.”

This comes on the heels of a long rant after Trump’s election in which he ripped him for “xenophobic, homophobic, racist, misogynistic” comments.

ptweet:https://twitter.com/mcten/status/822970460036067328]

Popovich joined a group of athletes in supporting the Women’s March on Saturday, which drew millions across the country. 

