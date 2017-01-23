Last off-season, more people put their money into the Cleveland Browns' Super Bowl LI hopes than the possibility of the Atlanta Falcons winning it all, according to ESPN's David Purdum.

The Falcons are three-point underdogs against the New England Patriots in the upcoming Super Bowl.

"We took a $5,000 bet at 40-1 on the Falcons to win the Super Bowl," CG Technology vice president Jason Simbal said. If the Falcons win, the bet would net $200,000. "And we still win almost a million on the Falcons. That's how few people bet them."

According to sports book William Hill, more people bet on New England to win the Super Bowl than any other team.