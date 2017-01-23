I’m really tired of the craze in internet marketing where one of those ride-sharing companies pays athletes to go “undercover” as a driver and “surprise” unsuspecting fans. This is like that, except backwards—and real.

John Elway was in a cab over the weekend when his friends decided to have a little fun with the driver. Sam, the driver, couldn’t say enough good things about Elway, and he wasn’t just flattering him to get a bigger tip. He didn’t even realize the Broncos legend was right there in the back seat.

It’s a good thing Sam was nicer to Elway than that cab driver last month was to Mack Brown.