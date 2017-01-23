Extra Mustard

Cab driver says John Elway is greatest QB ever, has no idea he’s in the back seat

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
35 minutes ago

I’m really tired of the craze in internet marketing where one of those ride-sharing companies pays athletes to go “undercover” as a driver and “surprise” unsuspecting fans. This is like that, except backwards—and real. 

John Elway was in a cab over the weekend when his friends decided to have a little fun with the driver. Sam, the driver, couldn’t say enough good things about Elway, and he wasn’t just flattering him to get a bigger tip. He didn’t even realize the Broncos legend was right there in the back seat. 

It’s a good thing Sam was nicer to Elway than that cab driver last month was to Mack Brown

