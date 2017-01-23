President Donald Trump could use some help as he adjusts to his new job.

Former NFL quarterback and Heisman trophy winner Johnny Manziel is there to provide some social media advice.

‘Yo @POTUS even I know to stay away from the notifications section on Twitter,” Manziel tweeted. “S--- will drive you crazy lead the country and let them hate.”

The thing is...Johnny is not wrong here.

It also helps that Trump is a fan of Manziel.

Teams are making a big mistake not taking Johnny Manziel - he is going to be really good (and exciting to watch). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2014

Oh, how times have changed in the past three years.