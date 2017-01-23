Extra Mustard

Johnny Manziel offers advice to President Donald Trump on tweeting

36 minutes ago

President Donald Trump could use some help as he adjusts to his new job.

Former NFL quarterback and Heisman trophy winner Johnny Manziel is there to provide some social media advice.

‘Yo @POTUS even I know to stay away from the notifications section on Twitter,” Manziel tweeted. “S--- will drive you crazy lead the country and let them hate.”

The thing is...Johnny is not wrong here.

It also helps that Trump is a fan of Manziel. 

Oh, how times have changed in the past three years.

