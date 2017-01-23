Rod Stewart had himself a hell of a Sunday.

Stewart was in the house to watch his favorite soccer team, Celtic, advance to the fifth round of the Scottish Cup, and was invited to stick around after and assist with the fifth round draw. All that entails is picking rubber balls out of a hole in a table, but Rod—perhaps after having enjoyed a beverage or two during the game—had a blast doing it.

There’s also a popular theory that Stewart got a little handsy with the guy in the middle at the end of the video, but I don’t see it.