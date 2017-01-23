Tennessee’s sports information director had a little fun with Monday’s game notes, taking a dig at White House press secretary Sean Spicer with some “alternative facts.”

I didn’t know they had iPhones in 1967!

Tennessee basketball capitalizes on current events by putting its own "alternative facts" in its game notes pic.twitter.com/clXsWlVVdP — Steve Megargee (@stevemegargee) January 23, 2017

Pretty good, but it’s got nothing on VCU’s SID:

VCU's SID should win some kind of award for this. pic.twitter.com/1xYp7L2c1k — Mike Watts (@MikeWattsOnAir) January 17, 2017

This great. The best, in fact. Everyone’s talking about it.