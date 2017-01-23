Extra Mustard

White House press secretary Sean Spicer's worst sports tweets, ranked

Extra Mustard
18 minutes ago

Before the world came to know him as the new White House press secretary, Sean Spicer was THAT Boston sports fan you probably dislike.

Spicer became a meme after addressing the media on Saturday and declaring, "this was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe." (The statement is verifiably false.)  But before Spicer was tasked with touting Donald Trump's crowd sizes, he was just another dude on Boston sports Twitter. 

In honor of Spicer's newfound fame, we ranked the press secretary's worst sports tweets.

15.

14.

13.

12.

11.

10.

9.

8.

7.

6.

5.

4.

3. 

2.

1.

That last one is just a gem. Barack Obama ultimately beat Mitt Romney for the presidency—roughly nine months after the Patriots lost to the Giants in the Super Bowl. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters