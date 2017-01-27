Extra Mustard

WATCH: Falcons fans are turnt at Super Bowl pep rally

Extra Mustard
28 minutes ago

Atlanta has plenty of reasons to celebrate. Donald Glover's FX show cleaned up at the Golden Globes, Bad and Boujee is the no. 1 song in America, and the Falcons are going to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1999.

Understandably, Falcons fans are feeling themselves. Just look at how lit this pep rally in City Hall is.

Here's hoping Falcons fans bring the party to NRG Stadium on Feb. 5. This video makes it very hard not to root for them. 

-Daniel Rapaport

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters