WATCH: Falcons fans are turnt at Super Bowl pep rally
Atlanta has plenty of reasons to celebrate. Donald Glover's FX show cleaned up at the Golden Globes, Bad and Boujee is the no. 1 song in America, and the Falcons are going to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1999.
Understandably, Falcons fans are feeling themselves. Just look at how lit this pep rally in City Hall is.
City Hall is 🔥 downtown for the pep rally. @Cityofatlanta is ready for Super Bowl LI. #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/J6GS5mxWKM— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 27, 2017
The Falcons pep rally at the Atlanta city hall is lit. 🔥🔥👌 #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/uFqiEEibCV— Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) January 27, 2017
Swag surfing in city hall for the @AtlantaFalcons pep rally! #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/0tXFRihRws— Jennifer Bellamy (@JBellamyTV) January 27, 2017
Here's hoping Falcons fans bring the party to NRG Stadium on Feb. 5. This video makes it very hard not to root for them.
-Daniel Rapaport