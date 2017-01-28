Chris Pronger crushed Justin Bieber

The NHL held its celebrity game at All-Star Weekend on Saturday, and it had one casualty: Justin Bieber.

The pop sensation was absolutely lit up by Chris Pronger and held into the boards. It looked painful.

This photo from the AP’s Mark J. Terrill seemed to do a pretty decent job of capturing the moment:

AP Images

Bieber scored a goal in this game, so he can walk away with some dignity. But please, Chris, be careful around Justin. The world needs him.

– Kenny Ducey